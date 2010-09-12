Usually, when the Supreme Court of Canada decides to support a verdict, it’s the end of the legal process. No further appeals can come forward. And all existing publication bans are lifted.
Not in the Pickton case. The trial judge, James Williams, recently decided to keep a publication ban on the name of the woman who fought for her life in 1997 when Pickton tried to handcuff her after taking her to his farm. Both of them nearly died in their fight ; she stabbed him and he stabbed her.
Her name is on the public record but today the ban remains in place despite an appeal from the media to remove it. I used her name in my first book on the case, The Pickton File, but did not describe her testimony which was still under a ban. (Her testimony does appear in On the Farm.)
Her name is well-known and has appeared in hundreds of websites and in press reports in the past. Because of the judge’s decision my publishers had to reset the type in On the Farm and give her a pseudonym — “Sandra Gail Ringwald” — a name that has the same number of letters as the woman’s real name.
There are also bans in place on the BC Appeal Court’s reasons for criticizing Williams in the way he handled Pickton’s trial. The criticisms are interesting:
The court said Williams should not have severed the original counts from 26 to 6, that he should not have thrown out the count for Jane Doe, whose severed skull was found in a slough near Mission with other bones found buried in the dirt near Pickton’s house, and he should not have refused to hear the evidence of “Sandra Gail Ringwald” — the now-anonymous woman who survived the knife fight in 1987.
Thanks for another real big contribution to knowledge and freedom in our society and letters- Have just finished ‘On the Farm’. I have found my thinking (maybe in a kind of self defense to the awfulness of this case), that if I had been a lawyer and was somehow asked to defend Pickton, I would have said sure, but of course as you are obviously guilty as hell, only if you so plead. I find a feel a pretty great disgust with the ‘team’ that were glad to stand up before their fellow citizens (and indeed before God- as is sworn to), and plead that man innocent. Oh I know all about how it is up to the accuser to prove the accused guilty etc. but when the evidence is such that there was not a doubt in this world that he was guilty, how could these lawyers justify this in their own minds (rather in their hearts). It is my belief that the jury was so dumbfounded that there was even a trial, and so naturally concluding that there was some kind of legal games going on that there better not run afoul of,and hence returned the absurd 2cd degree conviction- trying to stay clear of the legal monster (that seems to have devoured the judge!) What a tangled tangled web.
This was a big, historic case with payment assured from the taxpayers — at an hourly rate that was decided in secret and remains a secret. People like being part of a case as high profile and important as this one is.
As for what happened to the other participants, the fact is that no one proved there were others. The closest we got to seeing involvement by others was the efforts made by a couple of women to lure women to the farm on Pickton’s behalf, and these women were not charged. One of them Gina Houston, died of cancer not long after the trial ended.
As for the lawyers involved, the defence strategy was always that “the other guy did it,” but no one ever put forward evidence that showed Dave Pickton’s participation in any of the murders. Nor could the defence sustain their “other guy” efforts.
Does your book discuss what happened to all the other participants in these rapes and murders…..like Pickton’s brother? Why have none of them been brought to justice?
Hi Jennifer — my comment to the question above should answer your concerns. If not, let me know.
Read the book Jennifer 🙂
Hello Ms. Cameron: I am just now reading “On The Farm”. I am absolutely sickened, disgusted and horrified. As a resident of Vancouver, I can relate to the places where all these monstrous crimes took place. It gives me the creeps. I don’t think it is wrong to say that Willie Pickton is one of the most horrible, filthiest murderous beasts that has ever existed. I don’t think people yet understand the depths of the depravity this man—and the people close to him—-displayed. It’s nothing less than pure, total, evil. Your book really hammers home the absolute horror. I am personally outraged at the censorship that has gone on about the case, with all this information kept undercover by the courts for so long. Our Canadian justice system is often ridiculous and pathetic. The Americans are way ahead of us when it comes to freedom of the press. Your book reveals so much information that most Canadians are completely unaware of, because we weren’t allowed to know for so long. This is the greatest failure in the history of the Vancouver Police Department and a shocking statement about our society in general. That all these vulnerable, castaway women could have been literally cut to pieces and fed to the pigs and otherwise disposed of in the most gruesome of ways, by a serial killer whose sickness rivals anything in the history of crime, is something that people— especially in Vancouver—- don’t really want to know about. I think there is still an idea that these women somehow deserved their fate. I also think there is much more to this story than has been revealed, and that the people who lived close to Pickton—especially his brother, his girlfriends, and some of the biker community who partied there—knew what he was doing. Not to mention the police. Your book is an account of pure, absolute, total horror and evil that I have seldom come across before in my life. And I have read a lot of books about bad people. Right here in good old Vancouver, we have someone whom history will include in the top ten list of most evil, a preying beast who ranks with Jack the Ripper for absolute depravity.
But where is he now? In a comfortable Canadian prison cell, paid for by the taxpayer, being a good boy and biding his time until his first parole hearing comes up. And like Clifford Olsen, the families of the victims will be forced to show up to argue against his release. Our Canadian justice system is a farce and I am amazed that we allow it to go on like this. You must be traumatized by having to take in all this terrible information for so long and getting personally acquainted with the families and friends of the victims. It’s a book that everyone should read because it’s one of the most shameful stories in Canadian history in every way.
Sorry to be so tardy getting on here. I bought the book when it first came out and devoured it. Has any new knews ever been brought to light on possible accomplices? I too think the judge erred in not allowing the Ringwald evidence to be heard! We have become a society of “rights” but forget about the responsibilities that come with that.
Excuse my spelling please, I meant any “new news”.