I was happy to receive Ian’s question about profilers used in the Pickton case because I am still so interested in this case and in all the players who had a role to play in it.

For me it was an intense learning experience and I would not have traded the chance to do this book for anything. It was a much-needed break from politics, the issues were and remain so important, the people involved, on the whole, were wonderful: intelligent, compassionate and hard-working. Yes, there was the occasional idiot and the Vancouver police did not shine in the early years, but I felt so fortunate to be able to write the story.

I had great publishers, a brilliant editor in Diane Martin and dear friends and a loving family to support me in every way possible.

I am always happy to receive questions about the case and will answer them all — if I can.